Aug 14, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Michael Bourn (1) heads back to the dugout after striking out against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Michael Bourn in a trade with Arizona on Wednesday, completing a busy day for the American League East contenders.

The Orioles sent a minor league outfielder to the Diamondbacks to complete the exchange, just hours after Baltimore had claimed outfielder Drew Stubbs off waivers from the Texas Rangers.

To clear a roster spot, they designated left-hander Kyle Lobstein, whom they acquired from the Pirates in exchange for minor league pitcher Zach Phillips earlier in the day.

The 33-year-old Bourn hit .261 in 89 games with the D-Backs this season. A speedy player, he led the National League in stolen bases three consecutive campaigns from 2009-11.

Baltimore (72-61) is in the thick of the playoff race, trailing first-place Toronto by four games and the top wild card spot by two.

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien)