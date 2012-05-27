Orioles sign outfielder Jones to rich six-year deal

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles signed All-Star outfielder Adam Jones to a six-year contract that runs through the 2018 season, the American League team said on Sunday.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced but Major League Baseball’s website reported the deal was worth $85.5 million, making Jones the second highest paid center field in the MLB behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Matt Kemp.

The contract, the richest ever for a Baltimore player, includes a no-trade provision and could be worth $91.5 million with incentives, mlb.com said.

Jones, 26, is batting .309 with 14 home runs and 31 runs batted in for 47 games this season, his seventh in the Major Leagues.

He makes $6.15 million this season and would have been eligible for free agency after the 2013 season.