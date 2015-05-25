FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orioles' Matusz suspended for applying substance to arm
May 25, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Orioles' Matusz suspended for applying substance to arm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Brian Matusz (17) delivers a pitch during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz received an eight-game suspension from Major League Baseball (MLB) on Monday for having “a foreign substance” on his arm in Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Marlins, but will file an appeal.

Matusz was ejected in the 12th inning of a 13-inning defeat after Marlins manager Dan Jennings came out of the dugout to speak with home plate umpire Jordan Baker.

Crew chief Paul Emmel and Baker also went to the mound along with Orioles manager Buck Showalter to inspect Matusz, who was then removed from the game.

“I went out there and told the pitcher I was going to touch his right forearm,” Emmel told reporters. “That’s where he was touching before he went to the ball. I detected a foreign substance, so the pitcher was ejected.”

Matusz, who is 1-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings this season, was seen during television replays touching his forearm with his left hand between pitches.

Until his appeal is heard, Matusz will continue to pitch and is set to play for the Orioles later on Monday when they host the Houston Astros.

”The discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete, MLB said in a statement.

Many pitchers use some sticky substance for a better grip, especially in chilly weather, but under the unwritten code of the game, protests are lodged when the practice becomes overly obvious.

Matusz is the second pitcher in four days to face an eight-game suspension from MLB, Milwaukee Brewers reliever Will Smith having been similarly disciplined on Friday.

Like Matusz, Smith has elected to file an appeal.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
