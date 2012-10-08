Pettitte gets the call for Yankees in game two

New York Yankees pitcher Andy Pettitte throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

BALTIMORE (Reuters) - The New York Yankees will turn to 40-year-old postseason guru Andy Pettitte on Monday in the pivotal second game of the American League Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles.

New York won the opening game of the best-of-five series 7-2 and will oppose playoff novice Chen Wei-yin at Camden Yards.

If the Orioles lose Monday’s game, they would have to travel to the Bronx and win all three remaining games against the AL East champion Yankees.

Pettitte’s 19 career postseason wins are a big-league record but the crafty left-hander said he does not believe he has been a dominant player.

“I feel like I’ve had some good games, but then I feel like I’ve had some bad games,” said Pettitte, who has had 10 postseason losses to go with a 3.83 earned run average.

“If you look at my numbers in the postseason, if you have enough opportunities, you are what you are. I feel like that my numbers in the postseason are pretty similar what they are in my career.”

Pettitte returned from a one-year retirement in May to compile a 5-4 record and 2.87 ERA, but he was out for 11 weeks after suffering a broken ankle in late June.

While Pettitte is a seasoned veteran, Chen is making his first playoff start. The Taiwanese rookie was 12-11 this year, including 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA in four starts against New York.

”It’s been a really amazing year to me, so I just want to give everything out there,“ the southpaw said through an interpreter. ”I don’t want to think too much right now, I just want to keep going, keep going, keep pitching.

“I‘m from Taiwan, I pitched in Japan, and I‘m a rookie here. And I never thought of pitching a postseason, and this is really a big dream for me.”

Game three of the series will be at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.