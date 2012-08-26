FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orioles acquire starter Saunders from Diamondbacks
August 26, 2012 / 6:15 PM / 5 years ago

Orioles acquire starter Saunders from Diamondbacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Joe Saunders faces the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning of Game 4 of their MLB National League Divisional League Series baseball playoffs in Phoenix, Arizona, October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Scuteri

(Reuters) - The Baltimore Orioles have acquired starting pitcher Joe Saunders from the Arizona Diamondbacks to bolster their staff for a playoff run, the team said on Sunday.

Third-place Baltimore, which began the day four games out first in the American League East, sent reliever Matt Lindstrom and a player to be named later to Arizona.

The left-handed Saunders, 31, was scheduled to start for Arizona on Sunday against San Diego. The 2008 All-Star has a 6-10 record with a 4.22 earned run average this season.

Lindstrom, 32, went 1-0 with a 2.72 earned run average in 34 games for the Orioles this season.

Writing by Gene Cherry; Editing by John Mehaffey

