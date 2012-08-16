Beer distributor gets league OK to buy San Diego Padres

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A group headed by U.S. beer distributor Ron Fowler has won approval from Major League Baseball to buy the San Diego Padres, the team said on Thursday.

Fowler’s group, which includes former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Peter O‘Malley and golfer Phil Mickelson, will pay $800 million to owner John Moores and other partners, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

The team said it would make no further announcements until the deal closes, which is scheduled to occur by August 31.

It would mark the second purchase of a California baseball franchise this year, following the $2 billion purchase of the Dodgers on May 2 by a group headed by private equity firm Guggenheim Partners and including basketball legend Magic Johnson.

Fowler, a businessman and philanthropist, is the new “control person” for the Padres and will represent the team at all league meetings.

As much as $200 million of the sale price is the team’s 20-percent stake in Fox Sports San Diego, a cable channel that pays the club annual fees under a $1.2 billion, 20-year television agreement with Fox Sports, said Marc Ganis, a sports business consultant Marc Ganis.

The Padres have had a winning record only once in the past five years.

O‘Malley’s family brought the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958.

Fowler was part of a group assembled by ex-sports agent Jeff Moorad in 2009 that made a failed bid to buy the Padres for $500 million.

The San Diego businessman is chairman of privately held Liquid Investments Inc, which distributes Miller, Coors, Heineken and other brands in Colorado and California, according to its website.

The company has annual sales of $220 million, according to his biography on the website of the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, where Fowler has endowed a business competition.

Fowler did not return calls made to Liquid Investments. Peter O‘Malley also did not return calls.