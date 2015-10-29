Former D-backs player Green named Padres manager

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres appointed former Arizona Diamondbacks third-base coach Andy Green as their new manager on Thursday as they seek to end a lengthy playoff drought.

Green, 38, a former infielder who played for the Diamondbacks from 2004-2006 and the New York Mets in 2009, replaces interim manager Pat Murphy, who led the Padres to a 42-54 record following Bud Black’s dismissal in June.

Black, the NL’s manager of the year in 2010, was fired after eight-plus seasons in San Diego after the Padres had made a lackluster start to their 2015 campaign.

Murphy, who was one of six candidates interviewed as a potential replacement for Murphy, takes over a franchise which has not reached the postseason since 2006.

“Andy has the combination of intelligence and feel for the game that we are looking for to lead this team,” Padres executive vice president A.J. Preller said in a statement.

”As a player, he displayed a strong work ethic and even stronger passion, earning everything he achieved.

“That passion has carried over into his managerial and Major League coaching career. We are excited to welcome him to the Padres family and look forward to the success he will help bring to San Diego.”

Green has managerial experience in the minor leagues, leading the Missoula Osprey to the Pioneer League championship in 2012 and then winning back-to-back Manager of the Year Awards in the Double-A Southern League in 2013-14 with Mobile.

The Padres finished the 2015 season placed fourth in the five-team National League West standings with a 74-88 record.