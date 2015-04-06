Padres acquire Kimbrel, Upton Jr from Braves

Jul 15, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; National League pitcher Craig Kimbrel (46) of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the 7th inning during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field. Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres made another move to improve their roster ahead of their season opener when they acquired closer Craig Kimbrel and Melvin Upton Jr. in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Padres sent outfielders Carlos Quentin and Cameron Maybin, two minor leaguers and a draft pick in exchange.

San Diego have already landed power-hitters Matt Kemp, Wil Myers and Justin Upton, Melvin’s brother, along with catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks.

Ace pitcher James Shields also arrived from Kansas City.

Kimbrel is a four-time National League All Star who saved 186 games in five seasons for the Braves.

San Diego are set to begin the season on Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.