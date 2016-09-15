(The Sports Xchange) - Major League Baseball suspended San Diego Padres executive vice president and general manager A.J. Preller for 30 days without pay following its review of left-hander Drew Pomeranz's trade to the Boston Red Sox in July.

The punishment comes on the heels of a report by ESPN's Buster Posey, who reported that the Padres hid medical information regarding their players from the league's data base.

Major League Baseball issued the following statement on Thursday: "MLB's Department of Investigations conducted the thorough review, which included interviews with relevant individuals from both clubs. The findings were submitted to Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.

"As a result of this matter, Major League Baseball announced today that A.J. Preller, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Padres, has received a 30-day suspension without pay.

"MLB considers the matter closed and will have no further comment."

According to ESPN's report, San Diego officials told their athletic trainers to keep separate files on the medical information of their players - one for Major League Baseball and the public, and the other for the team's use only.

Having two such files allegedly enabled the Padres to hide players' injury and health information from possible trade partners.

According to Olney's report, the trainers were told before the season began that the separate files provided a way for the Padres to improve their position for possible trades.

Boston acquired Pomeranz from the Padres on July 14, giving up 18-year-old pitcher Anderson Espinoza in return.

Pomeranz, 27, was selected for the National League All-Star team this year, and he went 8-7 with a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts for the Padres before being traded.

In 11 starts for the Red Sox, Pomeranz is 2-5 with a 4.60 ERA.

Olney reported, according to sources, that the Red Sox claim that it was not until after the trade was made that they learned of the preventive measures the Padres had taken with Pomeranz.

Padres spokesperson Shana Wilson provided this response to Olney's story: "At this point, it is an ongoing review, and we will refrain from comment until the process has concluded and we receive formal notification of the outcome from MLB.

"That said, there was no direction or intent on our part to mislead other clubs with respect to a player's medical information."

