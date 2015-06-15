Struggling Padres fire manager Bud Black

July 12, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Diego Padres manager Bud Black (20) watches game action during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres fired manager Bud Black after eight-plus seasons and a lackluster start to the 2015 campaign, the Major League Baseball team said on Monday.

The Padres, currently sitting third in the National League West with a record of 32-33, will immediately begin a search for an interim manager for the remainder of the 2015 season, the team said in a statement.

Black, who was named the NL’s manager of the year in 2010, went 649-713 during his tenure and failed to get the club into the postseason.

San Diego had expected to be a contender in the NL West division but instead have been hovering around .500 and are six games out of first place.

Bench coach Dave Roberts will guide the team until a decision on an interim is named.