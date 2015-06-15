FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Struggling Padres fire manager Bud Black
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 15, 2015 / 9:10 PM / 2 years ago

Struggling Padres fire manager Bud Black

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; San Diego Padres manager Bud Black (20) watches game action during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres fired manager Bud Black after eight-plus seasons and a lackluster start to the 2015 campaign, the Major League Baseball team said on Monday.

The Padres, currently sitting third in the National League West with a record of 32-33, will immediately begin a search for an interim manager for the remainder of the 2015 season, the team said in a statement.

Black, who was named the NL’s manager of the year in 2010, went 649-713 during his tenure and failed to get the club into the postseason.

San Diego had expected to be a contender in the NL West division but instead have been hovering around .500 and are six games out of first place.

Bench coach Dave Roberts will guide the team until a decision on an interim is named.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.