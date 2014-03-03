FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Padres outfielder Maybin out 2-3 months with injury
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 3, 2014 / 11:46 PM / 4 years ago

Padres outfielder Maybin out 2-3 months with injury

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Promising San Diego Padres outfielder Cameron Maybin will miss two-to-three months after rupturing his left biceps tendon while making a diving catch in a spring training game, the team said on Monday.

Maybin, 26, suffered the injury in robbing Los Angeles Dodgers’ Juan Uribe of an extra-base hit to the right-center field gap on Sunday, MLB.com reported.

The injury-plagued Maybin missed all but 14 games in 2013 with a right wrist injury that required surgery and a torn ligament in his left knee.

Padres manager Bud Black was asked if Maybin should have been more cautious, especially in an exhibition game.

“You can’t play at a lesser level, you’ve got to play a spring training game like a regular-season game,” Black said. “Cam is a guy who plays the game like it’s meant to be played.”

Maybin hit .264 with nine home runs and 40 steals in his first season with San Diego in 2011 and followed that with eight home runs and 26 steals the next season.

The right-handed hitter signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension in the spring of 2012.

The Padres open the 2013 season on March 30.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.