Padres outfielder Maybin out 2-3 months with injury

(Reuters) - Promising San Diego Padres outfielder Cameron Maybin will miss two-to-three months after rupturing his left biceps tendon while making a diving catch in a spring training game, the team said on Monday.

Maybin, 26, suffered the injury in robbing Los Angeles Dodgers’ Juan Uribe of an extra-base hit to the right-center field gap on Sunday, MLB.com reported.

The injury-plagued Maybin missed all but 14 games in 2013 with a right wrist injury that required surgery and a torn ligament in his left knee.

Padres manager Bud Black was asked if Maybin should have been more cautious, especially in an exhibition game.

“You can’t play at a lesser level, you’ve got to play a spring training game like a regular-season game,” Black said. “Cam is a guy who plays the game like it’s meant to be played.”

Maybin hit .264 with nine home runs and 40 steals in his first season with San Diego in 2011 and followed that with eight home runs and 26 steals the next season.

The right-handed hitter signed a five-year, $25 million contract extension in the spring of 2012.

The Padres open the 2013 season on March 30.