#Sports News
March 3, 2012 / 7:40 PM / 6 years ago

Padres' Maybin agrees five-year deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres have signed outfielder Cameron Maybin to a five-year contract extension with an option for the 2017 season, the Major League Baseball team said on Saturday.

Financial terms were not announced but San Diego media reported the deal was worth $25 million for five years with a $7 million option year.

Maybin, 24, hit .264 with 40 runs batted in and stole a career-high 40 bases last season.

He led the Padres in steals, runs scored (82) and triples (eight) with his stolen base total equalling the fourth best in the majors.

equaling

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

