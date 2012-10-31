Double delight for White Sox pitcher Peavy

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jake Peavy gestures at Toronto Blue Jays Moises Sierra on first base after he hit a single in the second inning of their American League MLB baseball game in Toronto August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - Jake Peavy had two reasons to celebrate on Tuesday when the starting pitcher inked a new deal with the Chicago White Sox and picked up an American League Gold Glove award.

Peavy received a two-year contract extension worth $29 million, keeping him with the franchise where he has spent parts of the last four seasons after arriving through a trade in 2009.

The right-hander compiled an 11-12 record with a 3.37 ERA last season, his first full campaign with the White Sox after injuries had cut short his previous seasons.

“I didn’t want to play any games about my desire to stay in Chicago,” Peavy told reporters. “I was open and up front and hoping it would work out. This is a great day for me and my family.”

Peavy received an added bonus when he learned he had been named a Gold Glove winner, tying Tampa Bay pitcher Jeremy Hellickson for the honour in the American League.

Major League Baseball announced their top defensive players in each position, highlighted by three awards for the Baltimore Orioles and the omission of exciting Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Orioles catcher Matt Wieters, shortstop J.J. Hardy and center fielder Adam Jones all took home Gold Gloves, which are voted for by baseball’s managers and coaches.

Filling out the rest of the winners in the AL were: New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira and second baseman Robinson Cano, Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre, Kansas City left fielder Alex Gordon and Oakland right fielder Josh Reddick.

The National League features St Louis catcher Yadier Molina, Washington first baseman Adam LaRoche, Chicago Cubs second baseman Darwin Barney, San Diego third baseman Chase Headley and Philadelphia shortstop Jimmy Rollins filling out the infield.

Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez is joined in the outfield by Pittsburgh’s Andrew McCutchen and Atlanta’s Jason Heyward.

Miami’s Mark Buehrle earned the pitching honour.