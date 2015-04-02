Profiles of National League teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 15 National League teams ahead of the 2015 Major League Baseball:

EAST

Washington Nationals

Manager: Matt Williams

2014 record: 96-66 (Lost to San Francisco in four games in division series after posting league’s best regular-season record)

With newly signed ace Max Scherzer joining a lethal rotation that includes Jordan Zimmermann and Stephen Strasburg, the Nationals have one of the top rosters in baseball. If rising star outfielder Bryce Harper can enjoy a full season of health, the franchise can be optimistic about winning their first playoff series since moving to Washington in 2005.

- -

New York Mets

Manager: Terry Collins

2014 record: 79-83 (Missed postseason for eighth consecutive year)

The Mets are hoping it will be a year of redemption for franchise cornerstones Matt Harvey and David Wright. Harvey, the team’s top starting pitcher, missed all of 2014 with Tommy John surgery while infielder Wright had a down year offensively. Despite recently losing young pitcher Zack Wheeler (Tommy John surgery) for extended time, the Mets still have a talented young pitching staff and are hoping for their first winning season since 2008.

- -

Atlanta Braves

Manager: Fredi Gonzalez

2014 record: 79-83 (Finished 17 games back of division winner)

With a new general manager, the Braves have undergone a shakeup and parted with every-day players Justin Upton, Jason Heyward and Evan Gattis. Atlanta could struggle at the plate as younger prospects get a chance to grow and last season’s down year could be a harbinger of things to come.

- -

Miami Marlins

Manager: Mike Redmond

2014 record: 77-85 (Have not made playoffs since winning World Series in 2003)

MVP candidate Giancarlo Stanton returns to the lineup after a September injury cut short his 37 home run campaign. After signing a record $325 million extension, Stanton is the face of a young team with future promise. Miami’s 24-year-old starter Henderson Alvarez is an exciting talent and pitcher Jose Fernandez is another one who should return from Tommy John surgery at some point in 2015.

- -

Philadelphia Phillies

Manager: Ryne Sandberg

2014 record: 73-89 (Second consecutive losing season)

The Phillies are a team in flux. Former standouts like power-hitting Ryan Howard and veteran infielder Chase Utley no longer strike the same fear into opposing teams. Outfielder Ben Revere has shown promise and could be a part of the team’s new identity. Cole Hamels still heads the rotation, and closer Jonathan Papelbon is coming off a strong year.

- -

CENTRAL

St. Louis Cardinals

Manager: Mike Matheny

2014 record: 90-72 (Beat Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in division series. Lost to San Francisco in five games in NLCS)

Along with the San Francisco Giants, the Cardinals have become the class of the National League having advanced to at least the National League Championship Series for the past four seasons. They have added outfielder Jason Heyward to a lineup of consistent performers like Yadier Molina and Matt Holliday. And the pitching staff is again steady with Adam Wainwright and 23-year-old stud Michael Wacha who returns from an injury-shortened season. Familiarity breeds confidence for St. Louis.

- -

Pittsburgh Pirates

Manager: Clint Hurdle

2014 record: 88-74 (Lost to San Francisco in wild card game)

Despite the loss of key catcher Russell Martin to free agency, the Pirates have a healthy mix of breakout players (outfielder Josh Harrison) and proven commodities (All-Star outfielder Andrew McCutchen). Starting pitcher Francisco Liriano has shaken off injury history as of late and will be critical, as will right-hander Gerrit Cole who battled his own ailments in 2014.

- -

Milwaukee Brewers

Manager: Ron Roenicke

2014 record: 82-80 (Missed playoffs for third straight year)

Acquiring Adam Lind from Toronto, the Brewers are hoping to address their void at first base left by the departure of Prince Fielder prior to last season. And with All-Stars Carlos Gomez and Jonathan Lucroy, and a potentially reemerging Ryan Braun, who battled thumb injuries in his return from a doping ban, Milwaukee’s offense could be potent. The team’s lack of a true ace pitcher keeps expectations in check, however.

- -

Cincinnati Reds

Manager: Bryan Price

2014 record: 76-86 (First losing season since 2011)

Ace pitcher Johnny Cueto will be more important than ever for a team that traded away starter Mat Latos and has Homer Bailey sidelined with injury. Pitching could be a problem for the Reds, but offense could be on the upswing with former MVP candidate Joey Votto healthy after playing just 62 games last year. Speedster Billy Hamilton gets a chance to build on his 2014 rookie campaign while Todd Frazier and Devin Mesoraco should again provide the lineup’s power.

- -

Chicago Cubs

Manager: Joe Maddon

2014 record: 73-89 (Fifth consecutive sub .500 season)

New manager Joe Maddon brings optimism to a perpetual loser. Cubs fans also anxiously await the debut of rookie Kris Bryant who turned heads in Spring Training but will start the year in the minor leagues. Chicago signed pitchers Jon Lester and Jason Hammel along with catcher Miguel Montero, but beyond that have many question marks.

- -

WEST

Los Angeles Dodgers

Manager: Don Mattingly

2014 record: 94-68 (Lost to St. Louis in four games in division series)

Looking to take the next step and reach the World Series, the Dodgers added veterans Jimmy Rollins and Howie Kendrick as well as catcher Yasmani Grandal in a roster shakeup. Los Angeles will try to emphasize defense behind three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw and standout pitcher Zack Greinke. The team’s bullpen will be a wild card as will unpredictable superstar Yasiel Puig.

- -

San Francisco Giants

Manager: Bruce Bochy

2014 record: 88-74 (Beat Pittsburgh in wild card game, Washington in four games in division series and St. Louis in five games in NLCS. Defeated Kansas City in seven games to win World Series)

With three World Series titles in five years, expectations are high but repeating will be challenging. The Giants lost 2012 World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval to free agency and start the year without injured outfielder Hunter Pence. Ace Madison Bumgarner is coming off a huge workload and starters Matt Cain and Tim Hudson are coming off surgeries. Still, if San Francisco can reach the post-season they can again thrive with Bochy pressing the right buttons.

- -

San Diego Padres

Manager: Bud Black

2014 record: 77-85 (Missed playoffs for eighth consecutive year)

San Diego’s new general manager made an absolute splash in the off-season by landing power-hitters Matt Kemp, Wil Myers and Justin Upton, along with catcher Derek Norris and third baseman Will Middlebrooks. Ace pitcher James Shields arrives from Kansas City and headlines a solid pitching unit. Health permitting, the Padres could make some noise in 2015.

- -

Colorado Rockies

Manager: Walt Weiss

2014 record: 66-96 (Finished 28 games back of division winner)

Colorado’s offense is usually its lone bright spot and that will likely again be the case with Carlos Gonzalez and Troy Tulowitzki each trying to rebound from injury-plagued seasons. First baseman Justin Morneau rediscovered solid form in his first season with the Rockies in 2014 but the team’s pitching remains a glaring weakness and will be tough to overcome.

- -

Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager: Chip Hale

2014 record: 64-98 (Lowest win total since 2004)

New manager Chip Hale inherits the worst team in baseball from a year ago. Power hitters Paul Goldschmidt and Mark Trumbo bring rare optimism but the pitching rotation awaits Patrick Corbin and possibly Bronson Arroyo, both coming back from Tommy John surgery. The bullpen is a question mark on a group full of them.