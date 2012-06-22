Tampa reliever Peralta banned for glove infringement

Tampa Bay Rays reliever Joel Peralta takes a deep breath before striking out Seattle Mariners' Chone Figgins to end the game and save a 5-4 win during their MLB American League game in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

(Reuters) - Major League Baseball handed Tampa Bay Rays reliever Joel Peralta an eight-game suspension on Thursday for using pine tar on his glove.

Umpires found the substance on Peralta’s mitt during the eighth inning of Tuesday’s road game against his former team the Washington Nationals and ejected him from the mound.

Peralta has appealed the decision and can continue playing until the plea process is completed with Tampa Bay manager Joe Maddon complaining that the suspension was excessive.

“Of course it’s too much, and of course it’s unfair, but that’s the way they came down with it and it’s going to be up to them to try and manipulate it,” Maddon said in a statement.