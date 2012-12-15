FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pitcher Adams agrees to two-year deal with Phillies
December 15, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Pitcher Adams agrees to two-year deal with Phillies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Phillies and relief pitcher Mike Adams have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract, Major League Baseball’s website said on Saturday.

The deal is pending a physical.

Adams, 34, posted a 5-3 record with a 3.27 earned run average in 61 appearances with the Texas Rangers last season.

Regarded as one of the major league’s top setup men, Adams underwent surgery in October for a condition in which a rib bone presses against a nerve, causing pain and numbness in the arm. He is expected to recover in time for spring training.

In eight Major League seasons, Adams has an 18-15 record with a 2.28 earned run average.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina. Editing by Steve Keating in Toronto.

