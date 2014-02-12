FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Burnett signs with Phillies: source
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 12, 2014 / 11:20 PM / 4 years ago

Burnett signs with Phillies: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher A.J. Burnett (34) throws to a St. Louis Cardinals batter during the first inning in game one of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game at Busch Stadium. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Veteran pitcher A.J. Burnett has signed a lucrative one-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to mlb.com.

The Major League Baseball website on Wednesday cited a source saying that Burnett would receive $16 million, a figure that is projected to push the Phillies to a franchise-record payroll of about $174 million.

The National League club has not confirmed the signing.

Burnett, 37, went 10-11 for the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3.30 earned run average last season, leading the National League with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

The right-hander is 147-132 in a long career with four MLB teams.

Burnett’s apparent signing comes in the wake of news that left-handed starting pitcher Cole Hamels, who is rehabbing biceps tendinitis, will not be ready to pitch on opening day.

Hamels was 8-14 with a 3.60 ERA last season, when the injury-hit Phillies posted a 73-89 record.

Reporting By Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.