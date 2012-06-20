FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Galvis tests positive, banned for 50 games
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 20, 2012 / 2:26 AM / 5 years ago

Galvis tests positive, banned for 50 games

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Freddy Galvis fields a ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Lohse during the second inning of their MLB baseball game in St. Louis, Missouri, May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Sarah Conard

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies infielder Freddy Galvis has been suspended for 50 games by Major League Baseball after he tested positive for a performance enhancing substance, the league commissioner said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old rookie Galvis, who has denied any wrong doing, is on the disabled list with a fractured back but the penalty will still begin immediately.

”I have not and never would knowingly use anything illegal to enhance my performance,“ Galvis said in a statement on the team website (philadelphia.phillies.mlb.com). ”I have always tried to follow the team’s strength and conditioning methods, listen to the trainers, work out hard and eat right.

“Unfortunately, the rules are the rules, and I will be suspended.”

Galvis is batting .226 with 15 doubles and 24 RBIs while helping to fill in for the injured Chase Utley.

The Phillies have expressed their support for Galvis while accepting the suspension.

Philadelphia (32-37) are last in the National League East after winning the previous five division titles.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.