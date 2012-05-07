Hamels banned for intentionally hitting Harper

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels was suspended five games and fined for intentionally throwing a pitch at Washington Nationals rookie Bryce Harper, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Monday.

The suspension is scheduled to take effect on Monday, unless Hamels, who improved to 4-1 after his win on Sunday, appeals.

Hamels hit 19-year-old Harper, one of MLB’s most highly touted young players, in the small of his back with a 93-mph fastball in the first inning of Philadelphia’s 9-3 victory on Sunday, then later admitted that the pitch had been intentional.

”I was trying to hit him,“ Hamels said after the game. ”I‘m not going to deny it. I‘m not trying to injure the guy.

“I think they understood the message, and they threw it right back. That’s the way, and I respect it.”

A rivalry has begun to take shape between the surprising first-place Nationals and the five-time defending National League East champion Phillies after Washington took two of three in their weekend series sparked by Harper.

After Harper was hit by the pitch, he took first base without any disruption, and later stole home when Hamels attempted a pickoff throw to first base.

Nationals starter Jordan Zimmermann then hit Hamels with a pitch in the third inning, which resulted in a warning for both benches.

“I wish (Hamels had) been a little bit more ... not so honest, or dishonest, or discreet, that might be the right word,” Phillies manager Charlie Manuel told a local radio station on Monday.