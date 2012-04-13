Phillies win to heap more misery on Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies Freddy Galvis connects for a two run double against the Miami Marlins during the third inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Joe Blanton added to a miserable week for Miami by shutting down the Marlins in a 3-1 home victory on Thursday.

Blanton allowed just one run in seven innings as the Phillies (3-3) ended the three-game series with two straight wins.

It was Blanton’s first win since May of 2011 after elbow injuries limited him to just eight starts last season.

“It’s been a while, huh?” Blanton told reporters. “I had a lot of positives coming out of spring and I took it through tonight.”

Playing without injured hitters Ryan Howard and Chase Utley, the Phillies have had to look hard to find offense this season but they had enough on Thursday to beat the Marlins.

Shane Victorino homered in the fourth inning when Philadelphia scored twice while Ty Wigginton hit a blast in the seventh to further rain on the Marlins’ season-opening parade.

The Marlins had entered the season with a new ballpark and a revamped roster but have fallen to 2-5 and have lost two straight since manager Ozzie Guillen was suspended for five games for controversial comments about Cuba’s Fidel Castro.

New Marlins pitcher Mark Buehrle lasted 6 1/3 innings and was charged with three runs but lost his second start to begin the season.

“It’s early, but we ain’t clicking,” Buehrle said.

John Buck singled in a run for Miami in the fifth but the team managed only six hits.

Closer Jonathan Papelbon, a former World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox who signed with Philadelphia in the off-season, allowed two hits in a shaky ninth inning but earned his second save of the season.