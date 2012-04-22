Walks costly to Halladay in loss

(Reuters) - The San Diego Padres took advantage of Roy Halladay’s three consecutive walks in the second inning and defeated Philadelphia 5-1 on Saturday, snapping a string of 13 consecutive victories by the Phillies in San Diego.

Philadelphia had not lost at the Padres since August 2008.

Cory Luebke took the win, pitching eight scoreless innings in which he gave up two hits.

Halladay, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, yielded runs in second and third innings to take his first loss of the season after three consecutive wins.

San Diego added three more in the eighth with Philadelphia scoring their run in the ninth.

Halladay loaded the bases with three successive walks for the first time in his career in the second before Orlando Hudson’s grounder scored Yonder Alonso.

“It was just one of those things, couple close pitches,” Halladay told reporters. “They took some close pitches there. I didn’t put the ball where I wanted.”

The right-hander then allowed three consecutive hits after two were out in the third as San Diego scored on Alonso’s double to left.

Halladay lasted seven innings, giving up two runs and five hits while walking four and striking out five.

He also had one of Philadelphia’s three hits, a line drive single to right in the fifth, as Luebke kept the Phillies in check.

“He was aggressive,” Phillies manager Charlie Manuel said. “He definitely used his fastball. We didn’t hit too many balls hard.”

Earlier on Saturday, Phillies All-Star pitcher Cliff Lee was placed on the 15-day disabled list after straining a stomach muscle in a 10-inning performance on Wednesday.

“He felt something. It grabbed him in his left side. It was sore the next day,” Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro told Major League Baseball’s website.

“We’ll be cautious with him, shut him down and get him right,” Amaro said. “Hopefully, he’ll only miss a couple of starts, and (we‘ll) go from there.”

Lee, 33, has a 0-1 record with a 1.96 earned run average this season.