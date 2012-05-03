Braves feeling Chipper after walk-off wins slugfest

File photo of Atlanta Braves Chipper Jones (R) at a MLB National League baseball game at Turner Field in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

(Reuters) - Chipper Jones smacked a walk-off two-run homer to give the Atlanta Braves the final say in an 11 inning 15-13 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

A combined 28 runs and 36 hits lit up Atlanta’s Turner Field, where both teams traded blows until the 40-year-old Jones blasted losing pitcher Brian Sanches over the fence to add another highlight to his lasting career.

“That was the most psychotic game I’ve ever been a part of,” said Jones, whose left knee has limited his playing time this season.

“For us to be down and come back the way we did, time and time again after falling down, says a lot about our ballclub.”

Atlanta needed to rally for most of the contest, erasing a 6-0 deficit with six runs in the fifth inning, including a Brian McCann grand slam.

The home team did add two runs in the sixth to forge a short-lived 8-6 advantage but Carlos Ruiz responded for Philadelphia (12-13) with a go-ahead three-run blast in the seventh.

Ruiz then provided a bases-clearing double in the next inning to give him seven RBIs and the Phillies a 12-8 advantage.

The Braves (15-10) fought back again and managed five runs in the bottom of the eighth to retake the lead, but pitcher Craig Kimbrel blew the save in the ninth when the Phillies scored once more to send the contest into extra innings.

In a reversal of regular roles, Philadelphia ace Roy Halladay had a disastrous day and allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings while his offense carried the load.

“Honestly I felt good,” Halladay said. “It was just a lack of executing pitches in key situations. That’s what cost me.”