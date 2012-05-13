Padres hand Halladay third consecutive loss

(Reuters) - Philadelphia’s two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay lost his third consecutive game when the San Diego Padres squeezed out a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Pinch-hitter Jesus Guzman assured the Padres the win with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, and Edinson Volquez held the Phillies to six hits and a run in six innings. He struck out five.

Halladay (3-3), who won the American League’s top pitching award in 2003 and the National League’s in 2010, struck out 10 and walked only one in scattering seven hits over seven innings.

But he could not get the support he needed from Philadelphia batters in going winless for the fifth consecutive game. His last victory came on April 16.

“I was not thrilled,” Halladay told reporters.

The last time he had gone five games without a win, Halladay was a rookie with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999.

That’s frustrating for everybody,” he said of the streak. “That’s really the bottom line. And there are a lot of different reasons for that.”

On Saturday, it was the Padres getting timely runs and the Phillies not.

“When you come in here, you know you’re going to get good pitching,” Padres manager Bud Black told reporters after getting his 400th win as a manager.

“When you eke out a win against him (Halladay) in this park ... I think that says a lot about us.”

The Phillies scored first on Freddy Galvis’ RBI double in the second before the Padres responded in the third on Will Venable’s double, then got the winner in the seventh on Guzman’s sacrifice fly.

Philadelphia had a runner on third in the ninth but Hunter Pence struck out to end the game.

“We had quite a few chances to score,” Phillies manager Charlie Manuel said. “We definitely left a lot in scoring position and we couldn’t get a hit.”