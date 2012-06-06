Herrera again the hero as Dodgers edge Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers' Elian Herrera hits a two run double in the eighth inning off Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Cliff Lee (unseen) in their MLB National League baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

(Reuters) - Elian Herrera continued his strong performance in the absence of the injured Matt Kemp, delivering a second straight game-winning hit to fire the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Herrera, who has played multiple positions for the Dodgers including Kemp’s standard spot of center field, hit a two-run double in the eighth against Cliff Lee who was in line for his first win of the season.

“It’s funny, I‘m laughing, smiling inside, while everybody (in the crowd) was making noise,” Herrera told reporters of the final tense innings. “I was happy. I thank God for this moment. It’s crazy, but I was happy.”

Herrera also came through with the clinching RBI in the ninth inning of Monday’s game against the Phillies (28-29), who have now notched four straight losses.

Lee (0-3) struck out 12 and gave up only two hits in the first seven innings, but conceded four in the eighth to squander the Phillies’ 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia Phillies' third baseman Placido Polanco reacts after Los Angeles Dodgers' Matt Treanor steps on his hand after being tagged out at third during the eighth inning of their National League MLB baseball game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Anderson

A former Cy Young winner, Lee has turned in several strong performances this season but has been let down by the Phillies’ blunt offense.

Slideshow (4 Images)

“There’s nothing I can do about it,” said Lee of his team’s scoring struggles.

“That’s something that’s kind of out of my control. All I can do is go out there and make pitches and try to put up as many zeros as I can. I try not to worry too much about that.”

Philadelphia, winners of the last five National League East division titles, are still fighting through injuries and find themselves in last place.

Los Angeles starter Chad Billingsley surrendered a run in the first inning but completed seven innings to earn the win and keep the Dodgers (35-21) atop the Major League standings.