Papelbon suspended for gesture, bumping umpire

Sep 13, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon (58) celebrates with catcher Wil Nieves (21) after the final out against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies’ closer Jonathan Papelbon has been suspended seven games and fined an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture and bumping an umpire, Major League Baseball said on Monday.

The incidents occurred on Sunday as Papelbon allowed four runs in the ninth inning and was booed off the field.

The 33-year-old then appeared to make a gesture to the fans, for which he was ejected by the umpire.

Papelbon came back on the field to argue and made contact with the umpire.

The Phillies apologized for Papelbon’s behavior, while the pitcher issued his own statement acknowledging his regrets but insisting his gesture was not meant in the way it was received.

Papelbon has 37 saves this season.