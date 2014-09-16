FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Papelbon suspended for gesture, bumping umpire
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 16, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

Papelbon suspended for gesture, bumping umpire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 13, 2014; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Jonathan Papelbon (58) celebrates with catcher Wil Nieves (21) after the final out against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies’ closer Jonathan Papelbon has been suspended seven games and fined an undisclosed amount for making an obscene gesture and bumping an umpire, Major League Baseball said on Monday.

The incidents occurred on Sunday as Papelbon allowed four runs in the ninth inning and was booed off the field.

The 33-year-old then appeared to make a gesture to the fans, for which he was ejected by the umpire.

Papelbon came back on the field to argue and made contact with the umpire.

The Phillies apologized for Papelbon’s behavior, while the pitcher issued his own statement acknowledging his regrets but insisting his gesture was not meant in the way it was received.

Papelbon has 37 saves this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.