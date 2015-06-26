FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sandberg resigns as manager of struggling Phillies
#Sports News
June 26, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Sandberg resigns as manager of struggling Phillies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26, 2014; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Ryne Sandberg walks on the field before the Toronto Blue Jays play the Philadelphia Phillies in a spring training exhibition game at Bright House Field. Mandatory Credit: David Manning-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Ryne Sandberg has resigned as manager of the last-place Philadelphia Phillies, the Major League Baseball team said on Friday.

Sandberg, a Hall of Famer and former second baseman with the Chicago Cubs, compiled a 119-159 career record over parts of three seasons with the Phillies.

Their 26-48 record this season is worst in the majors and has them sitting 14-1/2 games out of first place in the National League East division.

“It’s a difficult day, a challenging day and a tough day for myself,” Sandberg told reporters at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. “It was not an easy decision. In a lot of ways I‘m old-school and I‘m very, very much dissatisfied with the record and am not pleased at all with that.”

The Phillies have named third-base coach Pete Mackanin the team’s interim manager.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Cameron French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
