Phillies trade young pitchers to Twins for OF Revere

(Reuters) - The Philadelphia Phillies have filled a big need by landing speedy center fielder Ben Revere in a trade with the Minnesota Twins, the Major League Baseball teams said on Thursday.

The Phillies sent right-handed pitcher Vance Worley and right-handed pitching prospect Trevor May to Minnesota.

“Ben is an outstanding, young, controllable center fielder who fits nicely with our club,” Phillies General Manager Ruben Amaro Jr. said in a statement.

Revere, who had a .294 batting average with 32 RBIs, 40 stolen bases and 70 runs scored last season, will replace Shane Victorino, who signed as a free agent with the Boston Red Sox.

The Twins come out of the deal with two promising young pitchers.

Worley, 25, was 6-9 with a 4.20 earned run average after going 11-3 with a 3.01 ERA in 2011, while 23-year-old May was rated as Philadelphia’s number two overall prospect.

Because Revere, 24, is not yet eligible for salary arbitration, he comes relatively cheap to the Phillies, who are still in the market for a power-hitting corner outfielder.