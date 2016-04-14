MLB suspends Phillies' Stumpf 80 games for doping

(The Sports Xchange) - Major League Baseball on Thursday suspended Philadelphia rookie left-hander Daniel Stumpf for 80 games for violating the policy against using performance-enhancing drugs.
His suspension begins immediately and he will forfeit $221,858.
The Phillies said in a statement they were “disappointed to hear today’s news of Daniel’s violation.”
Stumpf tested positive for taking an anabolic steroid.
The 25-year-old rookie Texas native has appeared in three games this season and compiled a 40.50 ERA.
The Phillies recalled left-handed reliever Elvis Araujo from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Stumpf’s spot on the roster.
Editing by Frank Pingue