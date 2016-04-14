MLB suspends Phillies' Stumpf 80 games for doping

Mar 6, 2016; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies relief pitcher Daniel Stumpf (53) throws a pitch during the third inning against the New York Yankees at Bright House Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports - RTS9KH6

(The Sports Xchange) - Major League Baseball on Thursday suspended Philadelphia rookie left-hander Daniel Stumpf for 80 games for violating the policy against using performance-enhancing drugs.

His suspension begins immediately and he will forfeit $221,858.

The Phillies said in a statement they were “disappointed to hear today’s news of Daniel’s violation.”

Stumpf tested positive for taking an anabolic steroid.

The 25-year-old rookie Texas native has appeared in three games this season and compiled a 40.50 ERA.

The Phillies recalled left-handed reliever Elvis Araujo from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to take Stumpf’s spot on the roster.