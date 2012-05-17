FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Phillies pitcher Worley put on 15-day disabled list
May 17, 2012 / 12:15 AM / 5 years ago

Phillies pitcher Worley put on 15-day disabled list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vance Worley has been placed on the 15-day disabled list because of an inflamed right elbow, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

The right-hander had initially been scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday but his spot in the rotation was taken by Kyle Kendrick.

Worley, who has gone 3-2 this season with a 3.07 earned-run average in seven starts, has been replaced on the 25-man roster by left-hander Joe Savery, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies, 4-3 winners over the Houston Astros on Tuesday, prop up the bottom of the National League East standings with an 18-19 record.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

