Phillies pitcher Worley put on 15-day disabled list

(Reuters) - Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Vance Worley has been placed on the 15-day disabled list because of an inflamed right elbow, the Major League Baseball team said on Wednesday.

The right-hander had initially been scheduled to start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Wednesday but his spot in the rotation was taken by Kyle Kendrick.

Worley, who has gone 3-2 this season with a 3.07 earned-run average in seven starts, has been replaced on the 25-man roster by left-hander Joe Savery, who was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies, 4-3 winners over the Houston Astros on Tuesday, prop up the bottom of the National League East standings with an 18-19 record.