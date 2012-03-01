Pirates' Burnett to have surgery after bunt mishap

New York Yankees starting pitcher A.J. Burnett pauses while pitching Detroit Tigers during the first inning of Game 4 in their American League Division Series baseball playoffs in Detroit, Michigan, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a fractured right orbital bone sustained in a bunting drill, the team said on Thursday.

Burnett was injured Wednesday when he fouled a bunt attempt into his face at the team’s spring training field in Florida.

The right-handed pitcher, acquired last month in a trade with the New York Yankees, had preliminary examinations but had gone to Pittsburgh to be evaluated by specialists.

The Pirates said they had no word yet on a possible recovery time for Burnett, who was scheduled to face his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday in the National League team’s spring training opener.