Pirates' Burnett to have surgery after bunt mishap
March 1, 2012 / 8:30 PM / 6 years ago

Pirates' Burnett to have surgery after bunt mishap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York Yankees starting pitcher A.J. Burnett pauses while pitching Detroit Tigers during the first inning of Game 4 in their American League Division Series baseball playoffs in Detroit, Michigan, October 4, 2011. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher A.J. Burnett will undergo surgery on Friday to repair a fractured right orbital bone sustained in a bunting drill, the team said on Thursday.

Burnett was injured Wednesday when he fouled a bunt attempt into his face at the team’s spring training field in Florida.

The right-handed pitcher, acquired last month in a trade with the New York Yankees, had preliminary examinations but had gone to Pittsburgh to be evaluated by specialists.

The Pirates said they had no word yet on a possible recovery time for Burnett, who was scheduled to face his former team, the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday in the National League team’s spring training opener.

Reporting By Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

