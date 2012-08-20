FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirates top Cardinals in longest game of season
August 20, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 5 years ago

Pirates top Cardinals in longest game of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Pittsburgh Pirates needed more than six hours to outlast the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 on Sunday in a 19-inning marathon, the longest game in the Majors this season.

It took six hours and seven minutes to complete the memorable contest in St. Louis, which matched a 17-inning grudge match between Baltimore and Boston on May 6.

On Sunday, each team used eight pitchers and featured 10 consecutive scoreless innings. The game was tied at 2-2 in the sixth until both teams scored in the 17th to extend it further.

Finally, Pittsburgh infielder Pedro Alvarez broke a 3-3 tie with a solo home run in the 19th and Andrew McCutchen followed with a two-run single that gave the visiting Pirates rare separation.

Wandy Rodriguez tossed the final two innings for the victory while Barret Browning took the loss for the Cardinals.

The victory put second-place Pittsburgh (67-54) two games in front of St. Louis (65-56) in the National League Central as both teams battle in the Wild Card Race.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

