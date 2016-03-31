Five players to follow during the 2016 MLB season

Mar 17, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) is congratulated in the dugout after he hit a 2-run home run during the second inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Osceola County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Five players to track during the 2016 Major League Baseball season which opens on Sunday.

CARLOS CORREA (HOUSTON ASTROS)

The 21-year-old shortstop, who became the first Puerto Rican to be selected first overall in a Major League Baseball draft in 2012, won American League Rookie of the Year honors even though he spent the first two months of last season in the minors.

The slick-fielding Correa, who fit right in at the major league level by hammering 22 home runs, stealing 14 bases and batting .279, has some analysts forecasting a 30 home run/30 stolen base performance in his first full season.

- -

MATT HARVEY (NEW YORK METS)

How will the starting pitcher rebound from Game Five of the World Series, when he convinced manager Terry Collins leave him in to start the ninth inning with their season on the line and holding a two-run lead?

Harvey, who pitched eight shutout innings and had the Mets three outs from forcing Game Six, surrendered a leadoff walk in the ninth and then gave up a run-scoring double before being pulled. Kansas City would to clinch the title in extra innings.

Harvey, 27, has had a horrible spring on the mound and was only recently cleared for his Opening Day start after passing a blood clot that formed in his bladder.

- -

Mar 30, 2016; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Matt Harvey (33) delivers a pitch in the first inning during a spring training game against the Washington Nationals at Tradition Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

CLAYTON KERSHAW (LOS ANGELES DODGERS)

The Dodgers may be leaning even more heavily this season on ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw now that his rotation mate Zack Greinke has joined forces with the National League West rival Arizona Diamondbacks.

Kershaw, 28, has already won three Cy Young Awards and a National League MVP. But the free-spending Dodgers, who expect to be in the postseason in pursuit of their first World Series title since 1988, may need another sub-2.00 ERA and a fourth Cy Young-type season from Kershaw to accomplish their goal.

- -

Slideshow (3 Images)

STEPHEN STRASBURG (WASHINGTON NATIONALS)

The 27-year-old starting pitcher is coming off a season plagued by neck, side and back issues that limited him to 23 starts, 127 innings and an 11-7 record.

Strasburg, who in 2010 made one of the most talked about MLB debuts in years, is eligible to become a free agent after the season. Whether or not he positions himself at or near the top of the free agent class depends on how he rebounds in 2016.

- -

MIKE TROUT (LOS ANGELES ANGELS)

Carlos Correa may be the game’s best player-in-waiting, but Trout and Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper are the game’s best position players right now.

Trout, 24, is a top-drawer defensive outfielder and a dominant force at the plate. He became the youngest player ever to reach 100 home runs and 100 stolen bases early last season and all eyes will be on him to see what his talents produce.