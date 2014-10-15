Royals sweep Orioles to reach World Series

Oct 15, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals owner David Glass (right) is presented with the American League championship trophy after game four of the 2014 ALCS playoff baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium. The Royals swept the Orioles to advance to the World Series. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

KANSAS CITY Missouri (Reuters) - The Kansas City Royals secured their first World Series berth since their 1985 championship season by sweeping the American League Championship Series with a 2-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Kansas City, who extended their undefeated playoff run to eight games this year after clinching the best-of-seven series 4-0, will face the winner of the National League Championship Series between San Francisco and St. Louis.

The Royals got all the runs they would need in the bottom of the first on a fielder’s choice by Eric Hosmer. Alcides Escobar slid home and forced an error on catcher Caleb Joseph. Both Escobar and Norichika Aoki also scored on the play, while Hosmer reached second.

Baltimore got to within a run in the third inning when Ryan Flaherty homered to right.

Game One of the World Series is Oct. 21 in Kansas City.