Profiles of teams in American League Championship Series

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series with a World Series berth on the line:
Manager: Buck Showalter
Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
World Series titles: 3 (1983, 1970, 1966)
2014 regular season record: 96-66
Most home runs (regular season): 40 (Nelson Cruz)
Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 16 (Chen Wei-yin)
How they qualified: Won American League East Division
Manager: Ned Yost
Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
World Series titles: 1 (1985)
2014 regular season record: 89-73
Most home runs (regular season): 19 (Alex Gordon)
Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 14 (James Shields, Yordano Ventura)
How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card
