#Sports News
October 8, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Profiles of teams in American League Championship Series

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series with a World Series berth on the line:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Manager: Buck Showalter

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

    World Series titles: 3 (1983, 1970, 1966)

2014 regular season record: 96-66

    Most home runs (regular season): 40 (Nelson Cruz)

    Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 16 (Chen Wei-yin)

    How they qualified: Won American League East Division

- -

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

    Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

    World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2014 regular season record: 89-73

    Most home runs (regular season): 19 (Alex Gordon)

    Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 14 (James Shields, Yordano Ventura)

    How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card

Compiled by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

