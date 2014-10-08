Profiles of teams in American League Championship Series

(Reuters) - Brief profiles of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals, who will meet in Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series with a World Series berth on the line:

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

Manager: Buck Showalter

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

World Series titles: 3 (1983, 1970, 1966)

2014 regular season record: 96-66

Most home runs (regular season): 40 (Nelson Cruz)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 16 (Chen Wei-yin)

How they qualified: Won American League East Division

- -

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

World Series titles: 1 (1985)

2014 regular season record: 89-73

Most home runs (regular season): 19 (Alex Gordon)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): 14 (James Shields, Yordano Ventura)

How they qualified: Secured American League Wild Card