(Reuters) - Schedule for Major League Baseball’s American League Championship Series:

Baltimore vs. Kansas City

Oct. 10 - at Baltimore

Oct. 11 - at Baltimore

Oct. 13 - at Kansas City

Oct. 14 - at Kansas City

Oct. 15 * at Kansas City

Oct. 17 * at Baltimore

Oct. 18 * at Baltimore

(*) if necessary

