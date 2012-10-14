FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tigers blank Yankees for 2-0 series lead
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 14, 2012 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Tigers blank Yankees for 2-0 series lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Detroit Tigers catcher Gerald Laird (L) celebrates with third baseman Miguel Cabrera as pitcher Justin Verlander (C) walks past them after the Tigers defeated the New York Yankees in Game 2 of their MLB ALCS playoff baseball series in New York, October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 3-0 on Sunday to seize a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series (ALCS).

Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez combined with reliever Phil Coke on a four-hit shutout, while a lack of support spoiled a fine outing by New York starter Hiroki Kuroda, who was perfect through five innings.

Quintin Berry scored the first run of the game on a ground out by Delmon Young after leading off the seventh inning with a double that hopped over the wall in center.

Detroit added two more runs in the eighth on RBI singles by Avisail Garcia and Miguel Cabrera, both following a disputed call at second base that would have ended the inning and led to the ejection of Yankee manager Joe Girardi for arguing.

The victory gave the Tigers a sweep of the first two games played at Yankee Stadium. The ALCS shifts to Detroit on Tuesday, with Tigers ace Justin Verlander up against Phil Hughes.

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.