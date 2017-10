The Detroit Tigers celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 4 of their MLB ALCS baseball playoff series and advancing to the World Series, in Detroit, Michigan, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DETROIT (Reuters) - The Detroit Tigers beat the New York Yankees 8-1 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep of the American League Championship Series and secure their first World Series berth since 2006.

The Tigers will play either the defending champion St. Louis Cardinals or San Francisco Giants in Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven games championship series.