Bautista homer leads Blue Jays to win over Rangers

(The Sports Xchange) - Jose Bautista hit a three-run homer to cap a controversial seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays went on to defeat the Texas Rangers 6-3 in the fifth and deciding game of their American League Division Series on Wednesday.

Bautista homered with two outs against right-hander Sam Dyson after the Blue Jays tied the game in the four-run inning with help from three Texas errors.

The Blue Jays were playing the game under protest after the Rangers scored a run to go ahead 3-2 when catcher Russell Martin’s throw to the pitcher inadvertently deflected off Choo Shin-soo’s bat and trickled to the infield.

Rougned Odor raced home from third, but was then sent back which prompted a protest from Rangers manager Jeff Banister before the umpires ruled the run stood.

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons argued and booing fans littered the field with drink containers.

Oct 14, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Jose Bautista (19) reacts after hitting a three run home run during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers in game five of the ALDS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Gibbons asked for a video review and while the call stood, the Blue Jays said they were playing the game under protest.

The benches cleared twice during the 53-minute inning.

Rangers left-hander Cole Hamels allowed five runs (just two earned) on four hits while striking out eight in 6-1/3 innings to take the loss.

Blue Jays left-hander Marcus Stroman allowed two runs on six hits and one walk in six innings and struck out four.

Reliever Aaron Sanchez pitched 1-1/3 innings to get the win while Roberto Osuna struck out four in 1-2/3 innings for the save.

Rangers right fielder Choo homered as did Blue Jays designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion.