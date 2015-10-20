Royals rout Jays, one win from World Series berth

Oct 20, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin (55) makes a catch during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals in game four of the ALCS at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Kansas City Royals pounced early then powered their way to a 14-2 demolition of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday to move one win away from reaching the World Series for a second consecutive year.

The Royals, with the help of a two-run homer from Ben Zobrist, scored four runs in the first inning then sealed the victory with a four-run seventh to seize a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Game Five is in Toronto on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays, who were coming off a momentum-building win in Monday’s Game Three, sent 40-year-old knuckleballer R.A. Dickey to the mound with hopes of tying the series.

But the former Cy Young Award winner gave up five runs in 1-2/3 innings of work that left Toronto in a 5-0 hole they could not overcome.