Jays beat Royals to stave of postseason elimination

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays got a pitching masterpiece from Marco Estrada in a one-sided 7-1 win on Wednesday to keep their season alive and put the Kansas City Royals’ hopes of securing a World Series berth on hold.

Estrada allowed three hits and one run in 7-2/3 innings and faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings as Toronto pulled to within 3-2 in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series.

Chris Colabello gave Toronto the early lead with a second inning solo home run and Troy Tulowitzki broke the game open in the sixth when he lined a three-run double to centre to give the Blue Jays a 5-0 lead.

The Royals will get another chance to clinch their second consecutive trip to the World Series when the series resumes in Kansas City on Friday.

