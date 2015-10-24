Toronto manager proud of fighting Blue Jays

(Reuters) - The Toronto Blue Jays’ season came to an end on Friday with defeat in Game Six of the American League Championship Series, but manager John Gibbons was proud of the way his team refused to quit despite being on the ropes against Kansas City.

The Royals advanced to the World Series with a 4-3 victory at Kauffman Stadium, where the Blue Jays showed their battling qualities by clawing back deficits of 2-0 and 3-1.

The Jays had also came back from 2-0 down to beat Texas in their AL Division Series and staved of elimination from the ALCS by beating the Royals in Game Five.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys,” said Gibbons. “They laid it out there every day. They’re really competitors. I tip my hat to them.”

Jose Bautista embodied that fighting spirit on Friday with two home runs, his second a two-run shot in the eighth inning that tied the score at 3-3.

Kansas City pushed ahead again in the bottom of the inning but still the Jays did not go quietly.

Russell Martin looped a single in the ninth and pinch-runner Dalton Pompey immediately stole second and third base to get in prime position to score the tying run off closer Wade Davis.

But Davis struck out Dioner Navarro and Ben Revere then retired American League MVP candidate Josh Donaldson on a grounder to end it.

“I knew we would fight to the end. That’s who these guys are. We just couldn’t get it done against Wade Davis, who stepped up like he’s done last few years,” said Gibbons.

Toronto starter David Price gave up a first-inning home run to Ben Zobrist and a contested homer in the second to Mike Moustakas, but settled down to turn in a strong showing.

He yielded five hits and one walk, while striking out eight in 6-2/3 innings. The lefty, 0-7 in seven previous postseason starts, was charged with a third run when reliever Aaron Sanchez gave up an RBI-single. Closer Roberto Osuna took the loss.

”I hope that quiets things down for David,“ Gibbons said about criticism of Price. ”He’s having a great career. He stepped up tonight. Couple of solo home runs early. Kept it right there and gave us a shot.

“We’re all disappointed that we’re not moving on, but that’s baseball. We put up our best fight.”