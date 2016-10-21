Stars align for Kerber in ascent to top spot
SINGAPORE Angelique Kerber is the world number one in women's tennis yet it remains a title she has yet to grow accustomed to after her meteoric rise to the summit.
(The Sports Xchange) - Addison Russell homered for the second night in a row, and Javier Baez added three RBIs as the Chicago Cubs blew past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-4 in Game Five of the National League Championship Series on Thursday.
Cubs starter Jon Lester (1-0) struck out six, walked one and allowed a run on five hits in seven innings at Dodger Stadium as the Cubs grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Chicago can clinch a trip to its first World Series since 1945 with a win in Game Six on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Russell, who was 2-for-5 with two runs, cranked a tiebreaking, two-run homer off reliever Joe Blanton (0-2) with one out in the fifth to break up a 1-1 tie. Blanton surrendered two runs on three hits in 1 1/3 innings.
Baez's bases-clearing double highlighted a five-run eighth as the Cubs pulled away. Baez went 3-for-5, while Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Dexter Fowler had two hits and an RBI apiece.
After being blanked in Games Two and Three, the Cubs outscored the Dodgers 18-6 in Games Four and Five.
Dodgers rookie Kenta Maeda pitched 3 2/3 innings and allowed a run on three hits with six strikeouts and two walks.
Los Angeles shortstop Corey Seager went 2-for-3. Catcher Carlos Ruiz was 1-for-4 and drove in a run in the eighth, while Josh Reddick and Andrew Toles had RBIs in the ninth.
Fowler led off the game with a single and scored on Rizzo's RBI double to give Chicago a 1-0 lead.
Los Angeles' Howie Kendrick hit a two-bagger with one out in the fourth. After stealing third, Kendrick scored on a groundout by Adrian Gonzalez to tie the score.
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner singled in the third to reach base for a club-record 15th consecutive postseason game, dating back to last season. Turner broke Carl Furillo's mark set in 1953-56, when the Dodgers played in Brooklyn.
Tiger Woods says he still believes he will surpass the record 18 major titles won by Jack Nicklaus, even though the former world number one has been sidelined from competition for more than a year due to a chronic back injury.
MELBOURNE Australian pro cycling team Orica-BikeExchange believes Team Sky's stranglehold over the Tour de France may be loosened by the unconventional 2017 route and are relishing the prospect of a battle of "aggression" on the road.