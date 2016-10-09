FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Game Three of Indians v Red Sox series rained out
October 9, 2016 / 7:20 PM / a year ago

Game Three of Indians v Red Sox series rained out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians left fielder Brandon Guyer (6) scores against Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon (3) on a sacrifice fly by Indians center fielder Rajai Davis (not pictured) in the sixth inning in game two of the 2016 ALDS playoff baseball series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Sunday's Game Three of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox was rained out due to an all-day rain in Boston.

The Indians, up 2-0 in the best-of-five series, seek to clinch a spot in the AL Championship Series in Game Three, now scheduled for Monday at 6:08 p.m. ET (2208 GMT).

Game Four, if necessary, will be played Tuesday at Fenway Park, the postponement eliminating the travel day between Games Four and Five.

Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin and Boston righty Clay Buchholz, slated to face each other Sunday, will start Monday.

Both Tomlin and Buchholz escaped bullpen exiles to return to their respective rotations late in the season.

Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
