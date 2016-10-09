Injured pitcher Liriano replaced on Blue Jays roster
(The Sports Xchange) - Pitcher Francisco Liriano was replaced on the Toronto Blue Jays roster for the remainder of the American League Division Series (ALDS).
(The Sports Xchange) - Sunday's Game Three of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Indians and Boston Red Sox was rained out due to an all-day rain in Boston.
The Indians, up 2-0 in the best-of-five series, seek to clinch a spot in the AL Championship Series in Game Three, now scheduled for Monday at 6:08 p.m. ET (2208 GMT).
Game Four, if necessary, will be played Tuesday at Fenway Park, the postponement eliminating the travel day between Games Four and Five.
Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin and Boston righty Clay Buchholz, slated to face each other Sunday, will start Monday.
Both Tomlin and Buchholz escaped bullpen exiles to return to their respective rotations late in the season.
(Editing by Andrew Both)
(The Sports Xchange) - Pitcher Francisco Liriano was replaced on the Toronto Blue Jays roster for the remainder of the American League Division Series (ALDS).
Agnieszka Radwanska collected her 20th career WTA title after a dominant 6-4 6-2 victory over Britain's Johanna Konta in the China Open final on Sunday.
Nick Kyrgios shelved the on-court histrionics and let his tennis do the talking to win an enthralling battle against rising Belgian David Goffin 4-6 6-3 7-5 and clinch the Japan Open on Sunday.