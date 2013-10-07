Dodgers pound Braves to forge ahead in series

October 6, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) celebrates the 13-6 victory against the Atlanta Braves following game three of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers were back with a bang on their return home on Sunday as they overcame a shaky start before easing to a 13-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves to move a win away from reaching the National League Championship Series.

Scoring four runs in the second inning, two in the third and four more in the fourth, the Dodgers matched a franchise record for runs scored in a playoff game and seized a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five NL Division Series against the Braves.

The Dodgers can wrap up the series in Game Four at Dodger Stadium on Monday.

The pressure was on South Korean starter Ryu Hyun-jin to keep the Braves in check on Sunday and the Dodgers rookie can thank his team’s offense for getting him out of trouble after he surrendered four runs in three innings.

October 6, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jason Heyward (22) is congratulated by third base coach Brian Snitker (51) after hitting a two run home run in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the National League divisional series playoff baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles took control of the contest in the bottom of the third when Adrian Gonzalez and Skip Schumaker hit run-scoring singles to break open a 4-4 tie before the home team eased away with a four-run salvo in the next.

Hanley Ramirez had a triple for one of his three hits, Yasiel Puig added one of his two RBIs to go with three hits and three runs, and Juan Uribe launched a two-run homer to make in 10-4 heading into the fifth.

Los Angeles tagged on three more runs in the eighth and Atlanta’s Jason Heyward had a two-run homer in the ninth to complete the scoring on a balmy night in Southern California.

The East Division champion Braves dropped the opening game of the series Thursday in Atlanta before they evened things up with a win the following night.

Atlanta continued to carry the momentum when they surged 2-0 ahead in Sunday’s first inning but their rookie starter Julio Teheran imploded under the Dodgers’ assault and allowed six runs in 2 2/3 innings.