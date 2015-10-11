Mets lose Game Two and Tejada against Dodgers

Oct 10, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) is congratulated for scoring during the seventh inning in game two of the NLDS against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New York Mets lost shortstop Ruben Tejada with a fractured right fibula in a pivotal seventh inning when the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 5-2 win to tie the National League Division Series at 1-1 on Saturday.

Tejada left the game at Dodgers Stadium after he was taken out on a hard slide at second base by Dodgers infielder Chase Utley, who was trying to break up a double play.

With Los Angeles runners on first and third base, one out and the Mets holding a 2-1, New York pitcher Bartolo Colon induced a ground ball to Mets second baseman Daniel Murphy.

He flipped the ball to Tejada at second base, but the shortstop had to reach to his left for the throw and as a result turned his back to a charging Utley.

Utley and Tejada collided with Tejada landing hard on his right side. He remained on the ground as he was attended to by Mets medical staff before he was carted off the field.

Oct 10, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits a RBI-double scoring first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (not pictured) against the New York Mets during the seventh inning in game two of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After the game Mets manager Terry Collins refrained from criticizing Utley for his hard slide, but did say his players were angered by the play.

Oct 10, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Don Mattingly (8) congratulates first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (23) after game two of the NLDS against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“It broke my shortstop’s leg, that’s all I know,” said Collins, who then was asked if he felt Utley’s slide was dirty.

“I‘m not going to get into it. It’s over and done.”

Collins will replace Tejada in the lineup with infielder Wilmer Flores.

The third game of the series is back in New York on Monday.