Arroyo gem lifts Reds over Giants

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Bronson Arroyo pitches against the San Francisco Giants in the 5th inning of Game 2 in their MLB NLDS playoff baseball series in San Francisco, California October 7, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Cincinnati starter Bronson Arroyo dominated from the mound to shut out the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday as the Reds seized control of their National League Division Series with another road victory.

Arroyo allowed just one hit over seven innings to guide the Reds to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series, which moves to Cincinnati for Game Three on Tuesday.

The Reds won Game One 5-2 on Saturday despite losing ace Johnny Cueto in the first inning to back spasms but had no such concerns about Arroyo, who was rock solid in earning his first ever playoff win.

Ryan Hanigan’s two-run single put Cincinnati ahead 4-0 in the fourth inning and the visitors delivered the knockout blow in the eighth, where they tacked on five more runs.

Joey Votto finished with three hits while Brandon Phillips added a pair of hits and is now 5-for-10 with a homer and four RBIs for the series.

San Francisco starter Madison Bumgarner lasted just 4 1/3 innings in the deflating loss.