Oct 2, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; The San Francisco Giants players celebrates after clinching the wild card against the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park. The Giants won 7-1.

Oct 2, 2016; Boston, MA, USA; The Toronto Blue Jays celebrate their victory over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Oct 2, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Hunter Pence (8), left fielder Angel Pagan (16), shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and center fielder Denard Span (2) celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-1 at AT&T Park.

The San Francisco Giants are back in the playoffs and seeking to add to their magic in even numbered years after beating the LosAngeles Dodgers 7-1 to clinch a National League (NL) wildcard berth on Sunday.

On the final day of the Major League Baseball regular season, contending teams made their final push to crystallize the playoff picture.

When the dust settled, the Giants, with their victory, finished with an 87-75 record, one game better than the St. Louis Cardinals, whose victory over Pittsburgh was in vain.

The Giants, who seized World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014 to create a strong omen for 2016, will face fellow NL wildcard winner New York Mets in a one-game playoff in New York on Wednesday.

Right-hander Noah Syndergaard is expected to start for the Mets, while the Giants will send left-hander Madison Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series most valuable player, to the mound.

The winner of the Mets-Giants game advances to the best-of-five NL Division Series starting on Friday against the Major League-best Chicago Cubs, winners of 103 games.

NL East champion Washington Nationals will host NL West winner Los Angeles Dodgers in the other Division Series starting on Friday. In the American League (AL), the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles ended the regular season with wins to clinch the two league wildcard spots.

Both teams finished with 89-73 records.

Toronto outlasted Boston 2-1, while Baltimore took down the New York Yankees 5-2.

The Blue Jays and Orioles will meet in Toronto in the wildcard game on Tuesday, with the winner to face AL West champion Texas Rangers in a best-of-five Division Series starting on Thursday.

The Red Sox, who have long clinched the AL East, travel to Cleveland on Thursday to kick off their Division Series against the AL Central-winning Indians.

