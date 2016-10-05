Blue Jays beat Orioles 5-2 in 11 innings in wildcard game

(The Sports Xchange) - Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 in the American League wildcard game on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays will open the American League Division Series on Thursday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.
Baltimore left-hander Brian Duensing struck out Ezequiel Carrera to open the bottom of the 11th. Duensing was then replaced by right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez, who gave up singles to Devon Travis and Josh Donaldson that put runners at the corners.
Encarnacion then ended the game with the first-pitch home run.
Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed four hits, one walk and two runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings.
Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in six innings.
Jose Bautista hit a solo homer for Toronto.
Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer for Baltimore.
Blue Jays right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect top of the ninth before Donaldson led off the bottom of the inning with a double to left against Brad Brach.
Encarnacion was walked intentionally. Bautista struck out. Right-hander Darren O'Day replaced Brach, and Russell Martin grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Osuna retired Chris Davis on a fly ball to right to open the 10th before leaving with an apparent injury.
Left-hander Francisco Liriano took over from Osuna and retired the final two batters of the 10th and also worked a perfect 11th for the win.
After Stroman retired the first six batters, Bautista led off the bottom of the second with his fifth career postseason home run, drilling a 3-1 fastball to left field. It gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.
Trumbo put the Orioles into a 2-1 lead when he homered to left on a first-pitch fastball.
Tillman retired eight consecutive batters after the home run before walking Bautista with two outs in the fourth.
Carrera tied the game 2-2 with a single to center. Mychal Givens replaced Tillman with runners at the corners and one out. Givens' first pitch resulted in a 5-4-3 double play grounder from Devon Travis.
Editing by Andrew Both