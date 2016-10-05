Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Darren O'Day (56) pitches during the tenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild card playoff baseball game at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Edwin Encarnacion hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 11th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-2 in the American League wildcard game on Tuesday.

The Blue Jays will open the American League Division Series on Thursday against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Baltimore left-hander Brian Duensing struck out Ezequiel Carrera to open the bottom of the 11th. Duensing was then replaced by right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez, who gave up singles to Devon Travis and Josh Donaldson that put runners at the corners.

Encarnacion then ended the game with the first-pitch home run.

Orioles starter Chris Tillman allowed four hits, one walk and two runs and struck out four in 4 1/3 innings.

Blue Jays starter Marcus Stroman allowed four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in six innings.

Jose Bautista hit a solo homer for Toronto.

Mark Trumbo hit a two-run homer for Baltimore.

Blue Jays right-hander Roberto Osuna pitched a perfect top of the ninth before Donaldson led off the bottom of the inning with a double to left against Brad Brach.

Encarnacion was walked intentionally. Bautista struck out. Right-hander Darren O'Day replaced Brach, and Russell Martin grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Osuna retired Chris Davis on a fly ball to right to open the 10th before leaving with an apparent injury.

Left-hander Francisco Liriano took over from Osuna and retired the final two batters of the 10th and also worked a perfect 11th for the win.

After Stroman retired the first six batters, Bautista led off the bottom of the second with his fifth career postseason home run, drilling a 3-1 fastball to left field. It gave the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead.

Trumbo put the Orioles into a 2-1 lead when he homered to left on a first-pitch fastball.

Tillman retired eight consecutive batters after the home run before walking Bautista with two outs in the fourth.

Carrera tied the game 2-2 with a single to center. Mychal Givens replaced Tillman with runners at the corners and one out. Givens' first pitch resulted in a 5-4-3 double play grounder from Devon Travis.

